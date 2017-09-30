A pair of Wisconsin freshmen star in their Big Ten debuts

By: Danny Cunningham

MADISON — With a roster littered with upperclassmen all across the two-deep, Wisconsin was propelled to a 33-24 win Saturday in its Big Ten opener over Northwestern by two freshmen, as Jonathan Taylor and Danny Davis both came up big for the Badgers in their conference debuts.

Advertisement

Taylor had been a workhorse for the team in the first three games of the season, entering the day averaging 146 yards per game, which was tops in the Big Ten. Against Northwestern he was unable to break free for any long runs, but did set the tone early. He gave Wisconsin its first touchdown in the first quarter on a 7-yard scamper up the middle to cap off a 7-play, 47-yard drive on which he accounted for 26 yards on five carries.

The New Jersey-native didn’t put up the same kind of numbers on Saturday that Badgers fans had seen in the first few weeks, finishing with 80 yards on 19 carries, but finding the end zone twice was crucial.

“Definitely expected to come out with a win. We’re a great team when we come out and rally around each other.” Taylor said following the game. “The guys said [playing a Big Ten game] was going to be fun and it definitely was.”

Wisconsin trailed at halftime, but both Taylor and Davis were keys to helping get the Badgers back on top early in the third quarter. Following a 61-yard reception by wide receiver Quintez Cephus, Taylor scored from 11 yards out, his seventh touchdown on the year.

The Badgers took a 14-10 lead on that drive, and Davis was pivotal in expanding it to 21-10 on the very next possession. He had a 32-yard catch and run to put Wisconsin in scoring position before hauling in a 6-yard touchdown from quarterback Alex Hornibrook two plays later.

“We have a bunch of guys that can score.” Davis told reporters after the game. “This week it just happened it was me and [Jonathan Taylor].”

Wisconsin opening up Big Ten play with a win is something that was expected this season, the method in which it was done, however, was not.

When asked about the performance of himself and Davis, Taylor offered this:

“Just a true testimony to how hard we work. It’s about trusting the man next to you and making sure that we all do our job together.”

Related

Comments

comments