Brewers playoff hopes take a hit in 6-0 loss to Cincinnati

The Milwaukee Brewers playoff chances are on life support. That’s after veteran Homer Bailey pitched seven scoreless innings for the Cincinnati Reds in a 6-0 win at Miller Park on Wednesday night.

“You got to earn these wins,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Tonight we didn’t do much on both sides — starting pitching (wise) and offensively we didn’t do well enough to give ourselves a chance.”

The game got away from Milwaukee in the third inning, as the Reds roughed up Brandon Woodruff by posting five runs, including a solo homer from catcher Tucker Barhart. Woodruff lasted just 2 1/3 innings and dropped to 2-3 on the year.

Bailey, meanwhile, scattered four hits over his outing and Milwaukee never managed an extra base hit in the game as the Brewers lost to the Reds for a fourth time in five games.

For Milwaukee, the loss dropped the Crew 2 ½ games back of Colorado for the final wild card spot in the National League with just four games to play.

The Brewers and Reds will close out their series Thursday afternoon at Miller Park.

