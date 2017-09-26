Wisconsin-Nebraska game time announced

Wisconsin’s drive for a third Big Ten West title in four years got a little bit harder on Monday. That’s when it was announced that the Badgers’ Oct. 7 game at Nebraska would kickoff at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The Huskers have been disappointing so far this season, including a loss to Northern Illinois at home. But the program has been wildly successful in night games at Memorial Stadium, going 46-5 all-time under the lights and haven’t lost a night home game since 2009. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is just 1-4 in road night games dating back to 2011.

This will be the second time since Nebraska entered the Big Ten six years ago that Wisconsin will face them on the road at night, with the other coming back in 2012. The Badgers built a big lead, but watched it evaporate and ended up losing 30-27. They would get their revenge a few months later in the Big Ten title game, rolling over the Huskers 70-31.

No. 10 Wisconsin (3-0) will open its Big Ten schedule on Saturday as Northwestern (2-1) comes to town.

