Packers 27, Bengals 24 (OT): 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers erased a 21-7 deficit to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Play of the Game

Green Bay was in danger of having to give the ball back to the Bengals in overtime, facing a third-and-10 from their own 21-yard line. But Rodgers got Cincinnati to jump offsides and took advantage, throwing deep to wide receiver Geronimo Allison, whose 72-yard catch and run set the stage for a game-winning 27-yard field goal from Mason Crosby.

Game Balls

Offense: Aaron Rodgers

The two-time MVP found his form late and brought the Packers back from a a deficit that he helped build. He was just 9 of 15 for 73 yards in the first half and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. That effort got him and the offense booed off the field at halftime, and he was actually OK with that, saying he probably would have been booing, too.

But he came on in the second half, especially on the final two drives. Trailing 24-17 with 3:46 left, Rodgers went 8 of 10 for 54 yards and found wide receiver Jordy Nelson for the game-tying touchdown with just 17 second left. Then, in overtime, he hit Allison for the big play to put them in position for the win.

Defense: Josh Jones

In his first career start, Jones was a star. Playing what was essentially as an inside linebacker much of the game, Jones finished with a game-high 12 tackles, including two in overtime that got the ball back to the offense. The N.C. State product also had a pair of sacks, including one that forced a tougher field goal attempt, an attempt that kicker Randy Bullock missed. This is what the Packers had in mind when they took Jones in the second round of the NFL draft last April.

Special Teams: Mason Crosby

The kicks he made weren’t tough — his words — but they were obviously important. The veteran connected on an extra point to send the game into overtime and then the 27-yard kick to win it. The Bengals tried to ice him each time by calling timeout but he wasn’t phased.

In their own words

Tight end Lance Kendricks was one of three players to sit during the national anthem on Sunday. While he was supporting teammate Martellus Bennett, he was also doing it to draw attention to the crisis in Puerto Rico, which has been decimated by Hurricane Maria.

“I want to support a teammate. I understand what’s going on with Marty and his brother. It’s tough.

Secondly I was just trying to bring some awareness to what’s going on in Puerto Rico. It’s a U.S. Territory. We need to get over there and help those people. That’s just as important as anything else. I just want to bring some awareness to that and nothing more.

My wife is Puerto Rican. I’ve been to Puerto Rico three or four times. It’s a beautiful place. And for it to be half underwater, and help not to get their ASAP, I feel like that’s something that should really be focused on.

I’m not in anyway political. I don’t really have a huge voice on that. That’s just my opinion. If people don’t like it, you can’t be selfish. It’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than all of this.”

In Case You Missed It

— Three players — tight ends Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks, along with cornerback Kevin King — sat on the bench during the national anthem, while a large number of players, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, stood with their arms interlocked as a show of solidarity in response to comments from President Donald Trump.

— Kendricks, who is from Milwaukee and played for Wisconsin, scored the first touchdown of his Packers career. He capped it off with a Lambeau Leap that included him flashing the “W.”

— Rodgers’ second quarter interception was returned 75 yards for a touchdown by William Jackson — just the second time he’s had one taken back for a score. For reference, former Packers quarterback Brett Favre threw 35 pick-6s in his career.

— Jordy Nelson’s 1-yard touchdown and 3-yard touchdown catches gave him 66 in his career, leaving him trailing only Don Huston’s 99 in team history.

— Right tackle Bryan Bulaga left Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Bulaga missed the first two games of the season because of the ankle injury.

Inside the Numbers

89 — That was the temperature on Sunday, making it the warmest home game in Lambeau Field history.

5 — That’s the number of times quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked in the first half — the second-most in a single half in his career.

3 — That’s how many times Rodgers has thrown for at least 300 yards this season — the first time in his career he’s topped the mark three straight times to open a season.

2 — That’s the number of sacks Josh Jones had on Sunday — the most by any Packers rookie defensive back in team history.

What’s Next

Green Bay (2-1) has a short week as the Packers will welcome the Chicago Bears (1-2) to town on Thursday night.

