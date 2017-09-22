Packers list seven players as doubtful for matchup with Cincinnati

The Green Bay Packers are likely to look much different Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals than they did the last time they walked out on the turf at Lambeau Field in Week 1.

The team released its final injury report for the week and there are seven players listed as doubtful, which is the description given to players unlikely to play. That list includes five starters — wide receiver Randall Cobb, left tackle David Bakhtiari, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, outside linebacker Nick Perry and cornerback Davon House. Two more starters — wide receiver Jordy Nelson and right tackle Bryan Bulaga — are listed as questionable, meaning they are not certain to play.

With Bakhtiari unlikely to play, second-year lineman Kyle Murphy should get the start at left tackle again, while veteran Ahmad Brooks will fill Perry’s role. The injuries to Cobb and House will free up more snaps for younger players, including Trevor Davis and Geronimo Allison at wide receiver, and second-round pick Kevin King at cornerback.

Cincinnati comes in banged up as well, and the Bengals have already ruled out tight end Tyler Eifert, guard Trey Hopkins and wide receiver John Ross.

Here is the full injury report for both teams via Packers.com:

