Packers OLB Nick Perry out indefinitely

The Green Bay Packers are going to be without one of their top pass rushers indefinitely.

Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday that outside linebacker Nick Perry is scheduled to undergo hand surgery.

“That’s something we’ll continue to work through,” McCarthy said of how long he’ll be out.

“Until we get through the surgery, I don’t really have a timeline for you.”

This is the second straight year Perry has suffered a hand injury that required surgery. In 2016, he missed two games and played with a cast the rest of the year, yet still managed to put up a career-high 11 sacks. That effort landed him a 5-year, $60 million contract.

“He’s a violent football player. He’s physical. He plays the game the right way,” McCarthy said of Perry. “If you look at his play style, that’s really part of his game, the violence that he plays with his hands.”

Though Perry is out, veteran Ahmad Brooks is expected to be able to play this week after missing the Atlanta game with a concussion. Brooks was signed to provide depth at outside linebacker, but now is likely going to be counted on much more.

“I think he’s a great fit for what we’re doing,” McCarthy said of Brooks, who didn’t sign with the team until the week leading into the season opener. “His role will definitely be bigger this week.”

