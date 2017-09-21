Packers add one, put another on injured reserve

It was reported Wednesday afternoon that the Green Bay Packers were going to be re-signing defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois. Now we know how the team made room on the roster for the veteran.

The Packers announced Thursday that tackle Jason Spriggs had been placed on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury. It doesn’t necessarily mean he’s done for the season, but he must sit at least eight weeks before Green Bay could bring him back as one of its two IR players designated to return.

Francois signed with the Packers as a free agent in March, played in the season opener against Seattle and then was cut last week as injuries at other positions forced the team’s hand. His signing suggests the hip injury Mike Daniels is dealing with could keep him out this weekend and likely longer.

Spriggs, a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was injured while protecting on the field goal unit against the Seahawks.

