Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook earns B1G honor

MADISON — As expected, Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook earned his first career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday.

The sophomore picked up the award after going 18 of 19 for 256 yards and four touchdowns in the Badgers’ 40-6 whipping of BYU. Hornibrook set the school record for completion percentage (94.7 percent) in a single game, while also setting career highs in yards, touchdowns and pass efficiency rating.

The lone incompletion on the day came on a dropped pass and Hornibrook has now topped 200 yards in each of his first three games this year after doing it just once in nine starts a year ago.

Hornibrook becomes the second Wisconsin player to earn the award this year, joining freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 225 yards against Florida Atlantic last week.

Wisconsin is off this week. The 9th-ranked Badgers will return to the field Sept. 30 when they open Big Ten play against Northwestern.

