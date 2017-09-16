(10) Wisconsin 40, BYU 6: 2-minute drill

PROVO, Utah — Playing in the state of Utah for the first time in its history, No. 10 Wisconsin rolled to a 40-6 win over BYU on Saturday at Lavell Edwards Stadium. The Badgers used a balanced attack to pile up 491 yards and limited the Cougars to just 192 as they moved to 3-0 for a second straight year.

Play of the Game

Danny Davis had shown an ability to get over the top of defenses but him and quarterback Alex Hornibrook had yet to hook up. They did on Saturday, as the wide receiver hauled in a contested deep ball midway through the first quarter for a 50-yard gain. The play was reviewed but was upheld.

“The ball hit my hands, fell into my body, and [then] was on his body, so I ripped it away from him and ended up grabbing it,” Davis said.

But did he actually catch it?

“Yeah, I caught it,” he said. “Catch is a catch, baby.”

The play started what was the first of three straight touchdown drives as Wisconsin built a 24-3 lead on its way to a complete victory.

Game Balls

Offense: QB Alex Hornibrook

Alex Hornibrook heard some things in the postgame media room following the Florida Atlantic game that he didn’t like. Not anything to do with his arm strength — he’s used to that. No, some in the media were questioning his accuracy after completing just 8 of his final 19 passes in a 31-14 win.

“That’s one thing I kind of pride myself about is my accuracy, and I knew some people were questioning that last week,” Hornibrook said Saturday. “I’ve heard the arm strength thing my whole life. I don’t care too much about that. [The accuracy] is one thing I pride myself in, and it kind of irritated me last week.”

How did Hornibrook respond? By completing 18 of 19 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns. His 94.7 percent completion percentage is the best in school history and his pass efficiency rating of 277.4 was the second-best.

“He was locked in all week,” guard Micah Kapoi said. “We saw it all week in his prep and how he practiced. It showed big time. He had great game.”

Defense: Dontye Carriere-Williams

It was clear that BYU had a plan of attacking the redshirt freshman and he held up. He finished with eight tackles and had the first interception of his career. Linebacker T.J. Edwards said Carriere-Williams played well enough that he now gets to be called by his name.

“We call him two-nine around just to call him by his number,” Edward said. “So we told him he graduated from two-nine today and we’ll call him Dontye from now on.

“He did a good job. He’s a good player for us. He’ll be really strong going forward.”

Special Teams: Zach Hintze

With junior P.J. Rosowski still not healthy, Zach Hintze got the nod on kickoffs again and he was busy. He had seven of them and four were touchbacks, while a fifth should have been.

Video of the Game

From the coach

LISTEN: Paul Chryst addresses the media after the game

In their own words

Michael Deiter was hurt. The Wisconsin left tackle was dealing with a right ankle injury, so the Badgers sent Cole Van Lanen into the game to replace him. To put it mildly, Deiter objected to the replacement and sent him and a trainer running back to the sideline. Here’s Deiter on what was said and how it played out afterwards.

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin’s captains were tight end Troy Fumagalli, safety Natrell Jamerson, defensive end Alec James and wide receiver Jazz Peavy.

— Redshirt freshman Kendric Pryor made his college debut. The wide receiver had a strong spring and fall camp before injuring himself in a moped accident.

— Wisconsin won their first true non-conference road game since 2010.

— Junior Beau Benzschawel (right ankle) and sophomore Bradrick Shaw (leg) were both listed as questionable for the game but both played. Benzschawel started at right guard, while Shaw got four carries for 19 yards.

— Sophomore A.J. Taylor caught his first career touchdown on an 18-yard pass from Hornibrook in the third quarter.

— Prior to the game, a parachuter came in too fast and crashed into the north end zone wall and his chute ended up in the stands. He was checked out by medical personnel but seemed OK. You can see video here.

Inside the Numbers

7 of 7 — That was Alex Hornibrook’s effort on third down against BYU. Ninety-five yards and two of his touchdowns came on third down.

4 — That’s the number of touchdowns Hornibrook threw for — the most by any Wisconsin quarterback since Russell Wilson had four in 2011.

256 — That’s how many yards Hornibrook had on Saturday, his career-high. It was his third straight game of more than 200 yards after hitting that mark just once as a redshirt freshman.

0 — That’s the number of points Wisconsin’s defense has given up in the second half of games this year.

9-1 — That’s Wisconsin’s record in true road games under coach Paul Chryst.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (3-0) has its bye week before the Badgers start Big Ten play on Sept. 30 against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium.

