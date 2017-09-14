Brett Phillips, Chase Anderson push Milwaukee past Pittsburgh 8-2

Chase Anderson earned win No. 10 on the year as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled past the Pittsburgh Pirates for an 8-2 victory Wednesday night.

Pitching on short rest for the first time in his starting career, Anderson went 5 1/3 innings, giving up just one earned run on seven hits to help the Crew earn a second-straight win. Five relievers held Pittsburgh scoreless the rest of the way.

Advertisement

Offensively, the Brewers were paced by Brett Phillips. He was 2 of 4 with three RBIs, including a two-run double in the third inning to break the game open. The centerfielder was also stellar on the defensive side of things, making perhaps the throw of the year to get Pittsburgh’s David Freese at the plate and save a run.

Eric Thames drilled his 30th home run of the year, a monster 2-run opposite field shot, that gave him homers in back-to-back games for the first time in a month.

With St. Louis losing, the Brewers moved into second place in the NL Central, a 1/2 game up on the Cardinals and 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs. As for the second wild card spot in the National League, Milwaukee is now three games back of Colorado, which fell to Arizona Wednesday night.

The Brewers have Thursday off before opening a series against Miami at Miller Park on Friday.

Related

Comments

comments