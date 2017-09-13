Brewers-Marlins series moved to Milwaukee

Each major league team is scheduled to play 81 home games and 81 away games during the season. For the Milwaukee Brewers it will be 84 and 78, respectively, this year.

MLB announced Wednesday afternoon that Milwaukee’s series with the Miami Marlins had been moved to Miller Park after Hurricane Irma rolled through South Florida over the weekend. It means games originally intended to be play this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Marlins Park will be played in Milwaukee.

Miami officials said MLB approached them about moving the series, and though they felt they were in a position to host as scheduled, they agreed to move so as not to put any more strain on emergency services in the area.

“The change of venue was made at the request of Major League Baseball and the Marlins, due to the conditions caused by Hurricane Irma,” Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger said in team statement. “We will be ready to host this weekend and are working to put all of the logistics in order.”

The games at home, including having a day off on Thursday instead of traveling, could prove to be an advantage for Milwaukee as the Brewers chase their first playoff berth since 2011. They enter Wednesday night’s tilt with Pittsburgh a 1/2 game back of St. Louis and 2 1/2 games behind Chicago in the NL Central, while also being four games back of Colorado for the second wild-card spot in the National League.

