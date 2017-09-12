Report: Packers release CB Ladarius Gunter and DT Ricky Jean Francois

Just nine months after being lauded for his work in slowing New York Giants All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in last year’s playoffs, cornerback Ladarius Gunter is now out of a job.

Green Bay waived the former undrafted free agent to make room for wide receiver Geronimo Allison, who is back after serving his 1-game suspension last weekend.

Advertisement

Gunter played in seven games as a rookie in 2015 before playing in all 16 a year ago, including 15 starts. He collected 54 tackles, 12 passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Meanwhile, one of Green Bay’s free agent acquisitions is also no longer with the team.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Shefter, the Packers released defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois on Tuesday afternoon.

Francois signed a 1-year deal worth $1.6 million this offseason after spending his first nine years in three different cities — San Francisco, Indianapolis and Washington.

The 31-year-old got just six snaps against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and the move suggests Green Bay is confident that new signee Quiton Dial is an upgrade, and that 2017 third-round pick Montravious Adams is getting closer to 100-percent after missing most of training camp.

The Packers (1-0) will head to Atlanta (1-0) this Sunday to take on the Falcons in a rematch of the 2016 NFC Championship Game.

Related

Comments

comments