Packers 17, Seattle 9: 2-minute drill

Green Bay — Aaron Rodgers threw for 311 yards and one touchdown as the Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-9 on Sunday at Lambeau Field in the season opener for both teams.

Play of the Game

It was 3-0 Seattle early in the third quarter, and the home crowd was getting restless as the Packers offense struggled to get anything going. Enter defensive tackle Mike Daniels. On first down, he burst through the line, and with an assist from linebacker Nick Perry, got quarterback Russell Wilson to the ground for a sack. Two plays later Daniels was in Wilson’s face again, this time forcing a fumble that linebacker Kyler Fackrell recovered at the 6-yard line. Running back Ty Montgomery would score on the next play and give the Packers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Game Balls

Offense: QB Aaron Rodgers

The two-time MVP didn’t have a vintage afternoon but made enough plays to get Green Bay to 1-0. He went over 300 yards for the first time in a season opener since 2013 despite being under constant pressure. On what proved to be the game-clinching drive, Rodgers scrambled to convert on third-and-4 and later found tight end Martellus Bennett for 26 yards, which served as the dagger the Packers needed.

Defense: DT Mike Daniels

The six-year pro played like a man possessed. He had seven tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, and added four more quarterback hits. Oh, and he had that game-changing forced fumble early in the third quarter. The Seattle offensive line had no hope of slowing Daniels — he knew that and so did they.

Special Teams: P Justin Vogel

Vogel made the team as an undrafted free agent and showed why the Packers kept him around in his first career game. He punted five times, averaging 43.8 yards per punt — and most impressively — 42.4 yards net. He dropped one punt inside the 20 and made dangerous return man Tyler Lockett a non-factor.

Quote of the Day

“That’s my quarterback. I always got his back. It’s a bad penalty at that moment in time, but (expletive), I thought it was a cheap shot.”

— tight end Martellus Bennett on shoving linebacker K.J. Wright after he took a shot at quarterback Aaron Rodgers late in the fourth quarter.

In Case You Missed It

— Seattle cornerback Jeremy Lane was ejected from the game in the first quarter after apparently throwing a punch at wide receiver Davante Adams on an interception return.

— Green Bay wide receiver Jordy Nelson hauled in his 500th catch early in the second quarter. He’s just the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

— Newly signed outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks left the game early with a concussion. Tackle Jason Spriggs sustained a hamstring injury and didn’t return. Cornerback Damarious Randall was taken to the locker room with cramps but later returned.

Inside the Numbers

12 — That’s how many men Seattle had on the field when Rodgers hooked up with Nelson for a 32-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Rodgers has become the master at catching teams with too many men on the field, doing it 23 times the last three years, according to FOX.

69.7 — That’s the passer rating for Wilson on Sunday after he completed 14 of 27 passes for 158 yards. It’s actually an improvement over his last visit to Green Bay, when he threw five interceptions in a 38-10 loss in 2016.

39:13 — That’s the time the Packers had the ball, a nearly 2:1 ratio over Seattle.

3 — That’s how many yards former Packers running back Eddie Lacy had on five carries in his return to Green Bay.

What’s Next

Green Bay (1-0) heads south to where its season ended last year in the NFC title game — Atlanta — to take on the Falcons (1-0) as they open their new stadium.

