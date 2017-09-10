Milwaukee rolls to a 15-2 win over the Cubs

Get swept by the last-place Cincinnati Reds and sweep the team in first place on the same road trip. That’s the position the Milwaukee Brewers are in after they crushed Chicago 15-2 at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club blew the game open in the third inning, scoring eight runs, including a two-run double by Travis Shaw. They added three more runs each in the fifth and sixth innings, with a 3-run homer from Hernan Perez being the big shot. He finished with five RBIs, while Orlando Arcia had three.

Saturday proved to be a walk in the park for Chase Anderson. The Brewers starter worked five scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and striking out five to earn his ninth win of the year.

The win moved Milwaukee to within three games of the Cubs in the NL Central, with a chance to complete the sweep Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

