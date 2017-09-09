MADISON — No. 9 Wisconsin (2-0) got 223 yards and three touchdowns from Jonathan Taylor on its way to a 31-14 win over Florida Atlantic (0-2) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Play of the Game

On their second drive of the game, the Badgers faced a second-and-9 from their 36-yard line. Taylor got the ball going to his left, broke one tackle and saw a crease, which he exploded through for a 64-yard touchdown. It was a sign of what was to come as the Badgers rolled up 357 yards on the ground.

Game Balls

Offense: RB Jonathan Taylor

The true freshman made a really good first impression against Utah State in the opener, and followed that up with an even more impressive showing in Week 2. Taylor scored on runs of 64 and 29 yards in the first half, showing off his burst and balance on both touchdowns. He added a third score in the second half and finished the game with 223 yards to become just the fourth true freshman at Wisconsin to top 200 yards in a game and the first since Zach Brown in 2007.

Defense: LB Leon Jacobs

The senior continues to show outside linebacker is the position he should have been at his entire career. Jacobs finished with six tackles, two tackles for loss and his first sack of the season. He was part of a defense that tallied 10 tackles for loss and five sacks on the day, limiting the Owls to 282 yards, including just 50 after halftime.

Special Teams: Anthony Lotti

Lotti averaged just 38.2 yards per punt, but the sophomore dropped a pair inside the 20, including one at the 4-yard line.

Video of the Game

In their own words

: RB Jonathan Taylor meets the media after the game

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin’s captains for the day were defensive end Alec James, tight end Troy Fumagalli, safety Natrell Jamerson and wide receiver Jazz Peavy. The honorary captain was former quarterback Matt Schabert.

— A pair of true freshmen — wide receiver Danny Davis and Taylor — earned their first career starts. Davis caught the first pass of his career, a 35-yard reception from quarterback Alex Hornibrook.

— Starting right guard Beau Benzschawel sustained a right leg injury in the second quarter and did not return. Junior Micah Kapoi replaced him.

— Safety Patrick Johnson was ruled out in the second half with an arm injury. It’s the second game in a row that he left with an injury.

— Quarterback Jack Coan completed the first pass of his career, hitting running back Garrett Groshek for six yards and a first down.

Inside the Numbers

101 — That’s the number of yards rushing that junior Chris James put up — the second 100-yard game of his career and the first at Wisconsin.

3 — That’s the number of times quarterback Alex Hornibrook has thrown for at least 200 yards in his career. Two of the three have come this year.

1 — That’s the number of penalties Wisconsin had on Saturday, eight fewer than the Badgers had in the opener against Utah State.

15-0 — That’s Wisconsin’s record when gaining 500 yards or more on offense dating back to the start of the 2012 season. The Badgers had 564 yards of offense on Saturday.

8 — That’s the number of catches tight end Troy Fumagalli had — a career-high. He finished with 92 yards receiving and a touchdown.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (2-0) will hit the road for the first time this season as they visit BYU (1-1) next Saturday.

