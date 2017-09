MADISON| The Green Bay Packers welcome in the Seattle Seahawks to Lambeau Field to kick off their season.

Packers inside linebacker, Blake Martinez, joins the Joe & Ebo Show for the entire NFL season and breaks down each week’s match-up.

Advertisement

Get caught up on his thoughts of facing the Seahawks and be sure to tune in Wednesday through Friday at 8AM to hear him live.

Blake catches us up on his offseason:

A preview of the team and his teammates:

Finally, Blake talks Seahawks:

Related

Comments

comments