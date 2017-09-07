Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ‘fixes’ Sam Dekker’s sink

We now have the story behind the picture former Wisconsin basketball star Sam Dekker put out on social media that showed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fixing his sink.

Four days after Dekker posted the image with a caption that read, “Quarterback by day, mechanic by night. Thanks for fixing our sink @AaronRodgers12,” Rodgers spoke to Wisconsin reporters in advance of Sunday’s season opener against Seattle and said it wasn’t much of a fix.

“He was having some sink issues and asked for my help. He’s 23 years old. I know he’s engaged and taking that next step to being an adult, but he’s not quite there yet.

“I went under the sink. What the [Youtube] tutorial taught me was to test the switch first and what kind of rumble you hear – or lack of rumble – tells you what’s going on with the garbage disposal. So, I flipped the switch, nothing happened. So it means two things. One, it’s completely broken and needs to be changed out. Or, two, it’s not plugged in – it wasn’t plugged in.

“So, that’s the picture. Me holding the plug as I called him from the other room and said, ‘Hey, idiot, it wasn’t plugged in.’

“He’s learning.”

