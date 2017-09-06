Milwaukee falls to the Reds 9-3, loses ground in NL playoff chase

Cincinnati used a five-run seventh inning to break open a close game on its way to a 9-3 win over Milwaukee Tuesday night.

It was a night of missed opportunities for the Brewers. They loaded the bases in the fourth inning with no outs and managed to not score a single run thanks to three straight strikeouts. Then, while trailing 2-1 in the seventh inning, Milwaukee got the tying run to third with one out but was unable to bring him in. For the night, the Brewers drew 10 walks but went just 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

The issues weren’t confined to the offense. After Zach Davies went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, the bullpen fell apart. The trio of Jacob Barnes, Wei Chung Wang and Carlos Torres proceeded to allow seven runs in two innings, including serving up a three-run homer to former Milwaukee second baseman Scooter Gennett.

For the Brewers, the loss was their third in the last four games and it dropped them 2 ½ games back of the Rockies for the second wild card spot in the National League. They missed an opportunity to gain ground on Chicago, which has lost its last two games as well.

Milwaukee will look to avoid the three-game sweep in Cincinnati Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is at 12:35 p.m.

