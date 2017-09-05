MADISON — Wisconsin won its season opener 59-10 over Utah State last Friday, but it was not enough to impress those that vote in the national polls.

The Badgers dropped one spot in Amway Coaches Poll to No. 11, with Oklahoma State the team replacing them in the top 10.

Meanwhile, in the AP Top 25, Wisconsin passed Florida State, but stayed at No. 9 because Michigan jumped the Badgers, coming in at No. 8.

Overall, there were four teams in the top-10 of the AP poll, while the coaches’ poll had three.

Michigan remains the only team on Wisconsin’s schedule that is currently ranked in either poll, though three others are receiving votes in one or both of the surveys.

