Green Bay bolsters its defensive line with the signing of Quinton Dial

Another cast off from the San Francisco 49ers has landed in Green Bay.

Two days after announcing they had signed outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks, the Packers have agreed to a deal with defensive lineman Quinton Dial, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Dial was released by the 49ers on Saturday as teams around the league trimmed their rosters to 53 players.

The 27-year-old signed a contract extension with San Francisco before the 2016 season, but with a new coaching staff and a scheme change on defense, he became expendable. Green Bay was more than happy to pounce on the 6-foot-5, 318-pound Dial, a fifth-round pick in 2013, who had 78 tackles and 4.5 sacks during his time with the 49ers.

To make room for Dial on their roster, the Packers released defensive lineman Christian Ringo, according to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette. A sixth-round pick in 2015, Ringo had two tackles and one forced fumble last season.

The signing adds another veteran free agent to the locker room, something that had been a rarity for Green Bay. Dial joins Brooks, tight ends Lance Kendricks and Martellus Bennett, defensive lineman Ricky Jean-Francois, cornerback Davon House and guard Jahri Evans as guys that played elsewhere before coming to the Packers.

Dial played his college football at Alabama, where he was teammates with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay’s Pro Bowl safety.

