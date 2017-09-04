From undrafted free agent to long-term contract extension. That’s the path that Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor started in 2013 and completed on Monday when the team announced it had extended the contract of the second-year starter.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is a three-year extension worth $16.5 million. His signing bonus was $5 million and will make $7.8 million in 2017.

Taylor, an Oklahoma State product, joined the team in 2013 after not being drafted. He was a backup for his first three years, and it appeared he would hold that same role in 2016. But when the team announced its cuts prior to the first game of the season, the Packers shockingly parted ways with Pro Bowl guard Josh Sutton, which thrust Taylor into the starting gig at left guard. The move paid off handsomely for Green Bay and Taylor, who went on to start all 16 games.

“I’m glad to stay here for the next four years,” Taylor told reporters on Monday. “Great feeling, great accomplishment and a dream come true. [I] couldn’t be more excited to be here.”

The 27-year-old would have been one of 14 unrestricted free agents the Packers would have had to deal with after the season. His signing leaves the likes of center Corey Linsley, wide receiver Davante Adams and safety Morgan Burnett as potential priorities in terms of new contracts moving forward.

