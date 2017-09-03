Packers announce roster moves, finalize practice squad

The roster an NFL team has at 3 p.m. on cutdown day is rarely the same one it will have when it plays its first game. And that includes the Green Bay Packers.

About 24 hours after announcing their cuts to get down to the 53-man roster limit, the Packers issued another press release Sunday afternoon that saw additional shake up for a team getting ready to open the season against the Seattle Seahawks next weekend.

The most notable moves included the already reported signing of outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks and claiming outside linebacker Chris Odom off of waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

Brooks reportedly signed a 1-year deal worth up to $5 million. He’s entering his 11th year in the NFL after spending the last eight with the San Francisco 49ers.

Odom, an undrafted free agent from Arkansas State, had very good preseason and was a surprise cut by the Falcons. He had 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in college in 2016.

To make room for those two, the team traded outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional seventh-round pick and placed offensive lineman Don Barclay on injured reserve.

The team also announced its practice squad. All 10 players were with the team during training camp.

G Kofi Amichia

CB Donatello Brown

QB Joe Callahan

WR Michael Clark

LB Reggie Gilbert

DT Izaah Lunsford

LB Derrick Matthews

OL Adam Pankey

S Jermaine Whitehead

WR DeAngelo Yancey

