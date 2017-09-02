Packers finalize their 53-man roster

As they have most years, the Green Bay Packers will reportedly carry just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to report the team had parted ways with Joe Callahan and rookie Taysom Hill as they made moves to get down to the roster limit.
The move is a bit of a risk, especially with Hill. An undrafted free agent from BYU, Hill had a great preseason. He went 14 of 20 for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while also running for 71 yards and another score. Green Bay hopes to get Hill on its practice squad, but he’ll have to clear waivers first.
The team has also reportedly parted ways with a pair of its 2017 draft picks, with the Green Bay Press Gazette’s Ryan Wood reporting that wide receivers Malachi Dupre (seventh round) and DeAngelo Yancey (fifth round) had been cut.
Here’s the roster and moves made by the team via Packers.com.
QB (2): 12 A. Rodgers, 7 B. Hundley
Released: 6 J. Callahan, 8. T. Hill
RB (4): 88 T. Montgomery, 30 J. Williams, 33 A. Jones, 32 D. Mays
Released: 34 K. Phillips
FB (1): 22 A. Ripkowski
Injured reserve: 40 J. Kerridge
WR (5): 87 J. Nelson, 17 D. Adams, 18 R. Cobb, 83 J. Janis, 11 T. Davis
Reserve/suspended: 81 G. Allison
Released: 89 M. Clark, 13 M. McCaffrey, 19 M. Dupre, 16 D. Yancey, 9 M. Crockett
TE (3): 80 M. Bennett, 84 L. Kendricks, 82 R. Rodgers
Released: 86 A. Peck, 49 E. Byrd
OL (10): 63 C. Linsley, 65 L. Taylor, 73 J. Evans, 69 D. Bakhtiari, 75 B. Bulaga, 67 D. Barclay, 68 K. Murphy, 78 J. Spriggs, 62 L. Patrick, 64 J. McCray
Released: 60 T. Evans, 74 G. Gray, 77 A. Pankey, 79 K. Amichia, 70 R. Leff
DL (6): 76 M. Daniels, 94 D. Lowry, 97 K. Clark, 95 R. Jean Francois, 99 C. Ringo, 90 M. Adams
Released: 96 B. Price, 71 I. Lunsford, 72 C. Heurtelou
LB (7): 52 C. Matthews, 53 N. Perry, 47 J. Ryan, 50 B. Martinez, 48 J. Thomas, 51 K. Fackrell, 91 J. Elliott
Physically unable to perform: 45 V. Biegel
Injured reserve: 57 D. Talley
Released: 56 J. Calvin, 55 C. Heiman, 49 D. Mathews, 93 R. Gilbert, 58 J. Tripp, 59 J. Letuligasenoa
CB (7): 31 D. House, 23 D. Randall, 24 Q. Rollins, 20 K. King, 28 J. Hawkins, 36 L. Gunter, 41 L. Pipkins
Physically unable to perform: 39 D. Goodson
Released: 38 D. Holmes, 46 R. Pringle, 44 D. Brown
S (5): 21 H. Clinton-Dix, 42 M. Burnett, 27 J. Jones, 29 K. Brice, 25 M. Evans
Released: 37 A. Taylor, 35 J. Whitehead
Spec (3): 2 M. Crosby, 5 J. Vogel, 61 B. Goode