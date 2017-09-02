Eagles keep former Wisconsin RB Corey Clement

He didn’t get taken in the 2017 NFL Draft, but it looks like things will work out just fine for Corey Clement.

According to Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, the former Wisconsin running back has made the Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster.

Clement ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason, and added another 46 yards on seven catches.

A New Jersey native that grew up about 45 minutes outside of Philadelphia, Clement performed at a much higher level than fifth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey, who had just 49 yards on 26 carries.

The news on Clement means the top four running backs from 2013 — James White, Melvin Gordon, Derek Watt and Clement — are all on an NFL roster to start 2017.

Other former Wisconsin players on the bubble that were able to stick included WR Jared Abbrederis (Lions), WR Alex Erickson (Bengals) and CB Darius Hillary (Browns)

Not every Wisconsin player was as fortunate, though, with a number getting cut this weekend.

QB Bart Houston (source)

OT Tyler Marz (source)

RB Dare Ogunbowale (source)

S Dezmen Southward (source)

QB Joel Stave (source)

TE Austin Traylor (source)

OL Kraig Urbik (source)

WR Rob Wheelwright (source)

