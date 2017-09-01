Brewers make Sept. 1 call-ups

It’s September, which means baseball rosters can expand, and the Milwaukee Brewers wasted no time in doing so.

The team announced it had recalled outfielder Brett Phillips, along with pitchers Junior Guerra, Wei-Chung Wang and Brandon Woodruff. Those four had been with Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate in Colorado Springs.

Woodruff, who pitched very well in three games last month, will get the start on Saturday against the Washington Nationals.

Also coming to the big leagues is pitcher Taylor Williams, who was in Double-A with the Biloxi Shuckers. It will be Williams’ MLB debut.

Earlier on Friday, Milwaukee announced it had reinstated pitcher Brent Suter and catcher Andrew Susac from the 10-day disabled list.

All the players involved were already on the team’s 40-man roster, meaning they didn’t have to make any further moves to accommodate the new additions.

The Crew is in a tight playoff race as the regular season enters its final full month. As of Friday afternoon, the Brewers were 2 1/2 games back of Colorado for the second wild card spot and 3 1/2 games back of Chicago in the NL Central.

Milwaukee will continue its series with the Nationals Friday at Miller Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

