Packers donate to JJ Watt’s Houston flood relief fund

The Green Bay Packers have announced that they will be donating to J.J. Watt’s Houston flood relief fund.

The team will be donating $100,000 to the organization to aid the city of Houston after the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Other professional sports teams and athletes have donated to Watt’s relief fund. Some notable organizations that have donated are the Houston Rockets, Houston Astros, Atlanta Falcons, the NBA and its players association, and MLB and its players association.

A few of the notable athletes and celebrities that have donated are Chris Paul, Matt Carpenter, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Watt started with the goal of one million dollars, but in less than a week, his foundation has raised over 10 million and counting for the Houston flood relief.

