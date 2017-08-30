(WATCH) Keon Broxton saves the day for Milwaukee in a 6-5 win over St. Louis

It appeared as if Milwaukee had just given up a two-run homer in the top of the ninth that would have given St. Louis the lead. But centerfielder Keon Broxton had different ideas, robbing Randal Grichuk at the wall with a leaping catch to give the Brewers a 6-5 win Wednesday afternoon.

“Sometimes it takes a great play to win a game,” manager Craig Counsell said afterwards. “We got a great play from Broxton.”

The play was made more remarkable by the fact Broxton had just come into the game, replacing Hernan Perez, who joked with Counsell that he would have made the play as well.

“He’s got a couple this year and none bigger than that one,” Counsell said of Broxton’s catch.

The play was a lifesaver for the Crew, seeing as without it they would have blown a three-run lead after the seventh inning. Instead, it gave starter Chase Anderson his eighth win of the year, as he went six innings, giving up three runs, all of which came via the long ball. Closer Corey Knebel picked up his 30th save of the season.

The Brewers offense did its job after coming up empty in a 10-2 loss on Tuesday. They scored three runs each in the second and sixth innings, including home runs by Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar. Shortstop Eric Sogard and Perez each had a pair of hits.

With the victory, Milwaukee moved within three games of the Chicago Cubs in the race for the NL Central.

The Brewers will open a series against the Washington Nationals Thursday night at Miller Park.

