Report: Packers sign Ahmad Brooks

The Green Bay Packers have signed outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the veteran, who was cut by the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month, agreed to a 1-year deal worth up to $5 million.

The 33-year-old Brooks should bring more veteran experience to a thin linebacking corps. Starters Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, along with backup Jayrone Elliott, are dealing with minor injuries, while fourth-round pick Vince Biegel appears likely to start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

When asked about Brooks on Tuesday, linebackers coach Winston Moss clearly wanted him in the mix.

“Tough [and] physically imposing. A (pass) rusher. Can play really well against the run. Can play stout versus a tight end. He can do everything that we’d ask him to do in our scheme,” Moss said.

Brooks will be entering his 11th season in the NFL. He played two years with the Cincinnati Bengals and the last eight with the 49ers.

The University of Virginia product hasn’t missed more than three games or had less than five sacks in the last eight seasons. He was also voted All-Pro at OLB in 2012 and 2013 while in San Francisco.

