Jabari in the second half of his rehab timetable

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker is over halfway through his knee rehab recovery timetable since tearing his ACL on February 8th.

Parker is adamant that his rehab is going well and his knee is feeling good. He expects to return to the Bucks and be cleared for game action sometime in February of this up-coming season.

Advertisement

Parker raised his performance in almost every aspect last season before tearing his ACL for the second time in three seasons with the Bucks. In 51 games last year, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, all career highs.

He also raised his three-point shooting percentage by nearly 11%. The Bucks were hoping he was just starting to turn the corner to complement their other superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Parker will be entering his fourth season this year and will be eligible to sign a contract extension from his rookie-contract scale by the October 16th deadline. If he doesn’t sign an extension by the deadline, he will become a restricted free-agent in 2018.

Related

Comments

comments