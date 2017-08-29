Report: House and Lowry back at practice

According to a report by Green Bay Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky, both Davon House and Dean Lowry were back at practice Tuesday participating in drills.

House has been held out of practice for weeks due to a lingering hamstring injury. The Packers didn’t want to push House back into action too early with the regular season looming.

House is expect to help sure up the Packers secondary this season after signing him to a one-year contract. House spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lowry went down with a knee injury about a week ago at practice. At first, the Packers thought it could be a serious knee injury, but he ended up avoiding anything too serious.

The second year player out of Northwestern was expected to have more of a role this season on the Packers defensive line.

The Packers will play it safe with both House and Lowry for the rest of practice and preseason games in hopes to get them back 100% healthy for the start of the regular season.

