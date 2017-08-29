JJ Watt raises over one million and counting for hurricane relief

Former Badgers and current Houston Texans Defensive end has taken to social media to encourage people to donate what they can to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort in Houston.

Watt has made several posts on twitter revolving around the campaign. His original goal was to raise one million dollars, but has already surpassed that in one day. He then set a new goal of 1.5 million, which was already raised by this morning. His newest goal is currently two million.

Watt donated $100,000 of his own money, and newly acquired Houston Rocket Chris Paul helped by donating $50,000. Since Watt and Paul have donated, other athletes and sports figures have also donated to the cause.

Watt is just trying to do what he can to help the Hurricane Harvey victims and the city of Houston, and is hoping for others to donate what they can as well.

