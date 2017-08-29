Vince Biegel hasn’t practiced or played since the Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp in May. And it doesn’t appear as though the former Wisconsin star will get a chance to get on the field anytime soon.

Speaking after Tuesday’s practice, linebackers coach Winston Moss told reporters that getting Biegel ready for the regular season — after he spent training camp on the physically unable to perform list — would not be easy.

“A major challenge,” Moss said of getting Biegel up to speed before hinting that if he did make the 53-man roster any action he might get would be in specialized situations. “We wouldn’t call upon him to do something out of his range, out of his comfort zone [or] something he’s not ready for.”

Biegel played outside linebacker for most of his career at Wisconsin, so it would seem he’d have a easier time catching up than someone just learning the position. But even if he had all the technical aspects of it down, Moss said getting him into game shape would take time.

“We’re going to coach the guys that we have right now,” Moss said. “Vince, even though he wants to get out there — I want him to get out there, you guys want him to get out there — we’ll just take it as it comes.”

If Biegel stays on the PUP past the preseason, the earliest he could return would be after Week 6.

A fourth-round pick in April’s NFL draft, the Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., native was among the few additions to the Packers pass rush in an offseason that saw outside linebackers Julius Peppers and Datone Jones leave in free agency.

On Tuesday, starters Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, along with reserve Jayrone Elliott, were held out of practice for precautionary reasons as all three dealt with minor ailments.

But the lack of bodies and reliable pieces at the position led the Packers to bring in 33-year-old Ahmad Brooks for a visit on Tuesday. He was most recently with the San Francisco 49ers and it sounded as if Moss wants him in the mix.

“Tough [and] physically imposing. A (pass) rusher. Can play really well against the run. Can play stout versus a tight end. He can do everything that we’d ask him to do in our scheme,” Moss said.

