Bucks announce date, uniforms for “Return to the MECCA” game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Boston Celtics in the 1974 NBA Finals. They’ll get their chance at a do-over when the two teams meet for a throwback game on Oct. 26.

The contest has been dubbed the “Return to the MECCA,” with the game being played at the UW Milwaukee Panther Arena, the original home of the Bucks franchise. Milwaukee will also wear a Nike version of the team’s original uniforms, in rotation from 1968-69 to 1971-72.

Bucks legend Jon McGlocklin announced the upcoming matchup in a press conference Tuesday morning. The Oct. 26 contest will air at 6 p.m. on TNT.

The Bucks recently released their 2017-18 season schedule, though the “Return to the MECCA” date was previously unlisted.

