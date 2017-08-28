Report: Packers set to visit with OLB Ahmad Brooks

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are addressing a need at outside linebacker by meeting with former San Francisco 49ers veteran Ahmad Brooks, according to a report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Packers face an uncertain level of depth at the position after allowing Datone Jones and Julius Peppers to leave the team in free agency. Add in the fact that rookie Vince Biegel has been recovering from foot surgery and it’s understandable Green Bay would be kicking the tires on a 33-year-old.

Brooks is four years removed from a Pro Bowl season in which he had 52 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two fumbles, and one interception. The 49ers released him on Friday to save about $6.1 million in the final year of his contract. He had also become one of the more distracting players on the roster.

Twice in 2014, Brooks was benched for complaining about his playing time. He was benched again the following season. But off the field, he was the focus of a misdemeanor sexual assault investigation, in which he was charged for groping a woman while she was sleeping at teammate Ray McDonald’s house.

The Denver Broncos are also reported to be showing interest in the 11-year NFL veteran.

