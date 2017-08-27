Wisconsin releases depth chart ahead of season opener

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin football team opens the season on Friday night, and on Sunday the team released its official two-deep depth chart.

Among the noteworthy decisions are the inclusion of four true freshmen slated to get reps in the two-deep: LS Adam Bay (starter), QB Jack Coan (backup), WR Danny Davis (backup), RB Jonathan Taylor (committee).

With Jack Cichy out for the year with a torn ACL, Ryan Connelly and T.J. Edwards will get the start at the two inside linebacker spots. Hawaii transfer Nick Nelson will supersede Jazz Peavy as the main punt returner, while A.J. Taylor will take the majority of the kick returns over Chris James.

OFFENSE

QB | Alex Hornibrook, Jack Coan

RB | Bradrick Shaw OR Chris James OR Jonathan Taylor

FB | Austin Ramesh, Alec Ingold

WR | Jazz Peavy, A.J. Taylor

WR | Quintez Cephus, Dannby Davis

TE | Troy Fumagalli, Kyle Penniston/Zander Neuville

LT | Michael Deiter, Cole Van Lanen

LG | Jon Dietzen, Micah Kapoi

C | Tyler Biadasz, Brett Connors

RG | Beau Benzschawel, Jason Erdmann/David Moorman

RT | David Edwards, Patrick Kasl

DEFENSE

DE | Alec James, Chikwe Obasih

NT | Olive Sagapolu, Garrett Rand

DE | Conor Sheehy, Isaahh Loudermilk

OLB | Garret Dooley, Andrew Van Ginkel

ILB | Ryan Connelly, Arrington Farrar

ILB | T.J. Edwards, Chris Orr

OLB | Leon Jacobs, Tyler Johnson

CB | Derrick Tindal, Dontye Carriere-Williams

SS | D’Cota Dixon, Joe Ferguson

FS | Natrell Jamerson, Patrick Johnson

CB | Nick Nelson, Lubern Figaro

SPECIAL TEAMS

P | Anthony Lotti, Connor Allen

FG | Rafael Gaglianone, Zach Hintze

KO | P.J. Rosowski, Zach Hintze

LS | Adam Bay, Josh Bernhagen

H | Connor Allen, P.J. Rosowski

PR | Nick Nelson, Jazz Peavy

KR | A.J. Taylor, Chris James

