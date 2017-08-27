Hundley sharp in preseason loss to Broncos

DENVER — Packers quarterback Brett Hundley got some extended playing time Saturday night, impressing in a 20-17 preseason loss to the Broncos.

Hundley completed 20 of his 30 passes for 186 yards, also rushing for 14 yards and a touchdown. He replaced Aaron Rodgers after just two offensive series’, playing through to the end and getting experience working with the No. 1 offense in a four-minute situation.

Denver was led by Trevor Siemian, who went 13-of-22 for 127 yards with an interception. But he had plenty of run support, as De’Angelo Henderson, C.J. Anderson, and Jamaal Charles combined for 92 yards and a touchdown. It was Charles’ debut after spending the previous nine years of his career in Kansas City.

Issues on the offensive line were evident for Green Bay. Denver recorded five sacks and eight tackles for loss, some because of the questionable play of second-year offensive lineman Jason Spriggs. A first quarter drive that seemed to be destined for a touchdown ended with a field goal after Spriggs allowed a sack of Rodgers on a third-and-seven.

It didn’t help that the Packer defense was getting carved up after linebacker Nick Perry left with an ankle injury in the first quarter. Following the injury, Denver ended a drive on a 16-yard Anderson touchdown run.

The Packers conclude the preseason schedule Thursday night hosting the Los Angeles Rams.

