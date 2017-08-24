Packers: Johnny Jolly arrested in Houston

Former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Johnny Jolly has been arrested again.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Jolly was taken into custody on Aug. 14 and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Police found Jolly outside of a school with 28 grams of hydrocodone – a powerful painkiller.

However, Jolly’s attorney claims this arrest is different than any of his previous run-ins with the law, saying the drugs were for his ill grandmother.

“Johnny Jolly was arrested for a crime he did not commit and we plan to vigorously defend him in court and hopefully the district attorney will dismiss this charge,” attorney Carl Moore told the Chronicle.

Jolly, a sixth-round draft pick in 2006, was a significant contributor for the Packers before the NFL suspended him for violating the league’s substance abuse policy in 2010. He spent time in prison but earned an early release and was eventually reinstated to the league, playing in 2013 for Green Bay. Neck surgery following the season ended his career.

