Legendary Packers RG Jerry Kramer named a senior finalist for HOF

GREEN BAY, Wis. — 50 years after his block during the Ice Bowl, legendary Packers right guard Jerry Kramer has been named a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2018 class.

Former Tennessee Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile was also announced as a senior finalist Thursday afternoon.

Kramer has long been considered by fans one of the biggest omissions to the Hall, considering his contributions to championship during the Vince Lombardi era. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

“It’s a wonderful thing to have happen to you,” Kramer said in Milwaukee in 2015. “Again, I grew up in a little town in northern Idaho and I thought someday if I got really, really lucky I’d be able to drive a logging truck…The whole professional football ride has just been a fantasy land for me.”

Kramer was named All-Pro six times during his career, also being named to three Pro Bowls.

Kramer was the only member of the 1969 50th anniversary team to not be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. To be inducted for the class of 2018, Kramer would need to receive at least 80 percent of the votes from the 46-person committee. The inductees will be announced on NBC for a television event tentatively scheduled for Feb. 3, 2018.

