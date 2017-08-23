Packers get key players back, others still remain out

The Green Bay Packers didn’t start their practice yesterday till the afternoon, but saw lots of names return to the practice field.

Damarious Randall and Malachi Dupre both returned to the field yesterday, after both suffered concussions on questionable hits in the first preseason game against the Eagles.

Ty Montgomery also was back at practice after suffering a lower body soft tissue injury. He was listed as a limited participant. Montgomery hopes to get some playing time this Saturday against the Denver Broncos.

The Packers also got Wide receiver Colby Pearson and Tight end Cody Peck back at practice.

Jayrone Elliott was the lone Packer to come down with an injury in yesterday’s practice. The Packers were depending on the fourth year player out of Toledo to have more of an impact at outside linebacker this season.

Players still being held out of practice were Davon House (hamstring), Jermaine Whitehead (hip), Demetri Goodson (knee), William Stanback (hamstring), Derrick Mathews (concussion), Jordan Tripp (Concussion), and Don Barclay (Ankle).

Dean Lowry, Vince Biegel, and Montravius Adams were also out of practice and are all likely to miss the rest of training camp and potentially the season opener.

