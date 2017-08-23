Packers: Bryan Bulaga leaves practice with an injury

The Green Bay Packers saw one their more important offensive pieces leave practice early on Wednesday.

Veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga reportedly suffered an ankle injury during a team drill, left the field and did not return. The severity of the injury is unclear.

Advertisement

Bulaga started all 16 games in 2016 and has started 76 of the 80 games he’s played in during his seven years in Green Bay. He’s missed time in the past, including the entire 2013 season after suffering a torn ACL.

With Bulaga sidelined, the Packers inserted Kyle Murphy at right tackle. Now in his second year, the former sixth-round draft pick has been rotating between guard and tackle during training camp.

“The more you can do [the better]. We’re trying to increase his value as a player,” coach Mike McCarthy said earlier on Wednesday about Murphy playing guard and tackle. “Kyle has that ability to play inside and out there at tackle. I think Kyle is having a heck of a camp.”

Related

Comments

comments