Wisconsin, UCLA set home-and-home series for 2029, 2030

MADISON — Wisconsin has added another Power 5 team to its future schedule.

The school announced Tuesday a home-and-home matchup with UCLA in 2029 and 2030, with the first game taking place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and the second one in Madison at Camp Randall Stadium.

“UCLA is one of the premier programs in college football,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “We had some memorable bowl games when I was on the sidelines but this is a great opportunity for us to play them at Camp Randall. Non-conference scheduling is always a challenge but the folks at UCLA have been great to deal with and we look forward to the series.”

Unless they face each other in a bowl game before 2029, it will be the school’s first time playing since the 2000 Sun Bowl, a victory for the Badgers. Wisconsin also beat the Bruins in the 1999 and 1994 Rose Bowls. Overall, the teams have played 11 times with UCLA owning a 7-4 record.

The addition of the Bruins to the schedule comes just more than a week after the school announced a series against Notre Dame in 2020 at Lambeau Field and 2021 at Soldier Field.

Here is the rundown of non-conference Power 5 opponents now on Wisconsin’s future schedules:

Notre Dame – 2020, 2021

Syracuse – 2020, 2021

Washington State – 2022, 2023

Virginia Tech – 2024, 2025

UCLA — 2029, 2030

