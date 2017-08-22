Report: Lowry’s knee injury not as bad as first thought

Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry went down with a knee injury in Saturday’s preseason game against the Washington Redskins. The Packers initially believed that this could be a major knee injury.

A report from Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky cited that Lowry avoided a serious knee injury. His test results showed that there was no major damage to his knee and that the injury should be considered short-term.

Lowry, a second year player out of Northwestern, was a fourth round pick by the Packers last season. The Packers were expecting big things from Lowry this season after showing flashes last season as a rookie.

The team enters this season with a bit of a lack of depth on the defensive line, and will be relying on young unproven players.

Lowry appeared in 15 games for the Packers and finished with two sacks in limited snaps last season.

