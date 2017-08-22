Report: Big Ten to expand to 20-game conference schedule

According to a report by Jon Rosthstein, a College Basketball Insider for CBS Sports, The Big Ten is preparing to change to a 20-game conference schedule for the 2018-19 season.

Big Ten basketball programs currently play an 18-game league schedule. The move is believed to try to keep pace with the ACC.

Advertisement

A few months ago the ACC announced that they would be moving to a 20-game conference schedule in 2019-20 in order for their teams to gain the best chance to gain as many quality opponents as possible.

This would give teams less opportunities to schedule opponents during non-conference season.

In the Big Ten, teams normally play about 30 regular season games a year, and are already committed to play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the Gavitt Tipoff Games against the Big East.

This would leave only about eight games for teams to pick their non-conference portion of their schedule.

Related

Comments

comments