Biegel to miss more time

According to a report by Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky, Packers linebacker Vince Biegel will not be practicing this week or playing this weekend against the Denver Broncos.

Biegel hasn’t been able to play in any preseason games or participate in a practice since having surgery on his foot during rookie minicamp.

Advertisement

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said if he’s able to practice at all before the regular season, it wouldn’t be until the last week of preseason work.

If he is unable to practice before the start of the regular season he would be PUP list eligible. If he starts the season on the PUP list he won’t be able to play until after week six.

Badgers and Packers fans will have to continue to wait to get their first look at Biegel this season.

Related

Comments

comments