Mayo hopes to return to the Bucks

O.J. Mayo has came out publicly and said he would like to return to the Milwaukee Bucks after his two-year suspension from the NBA is over. He is serving a two-year ban due to violating the league’s drug policy.

His suspension will keep him out of the league once again this season, and he won’t be able to sign with any NBA team until July 1st, 2018.

Advertisement

Mayo, who will be 30, is asking for the Bucks to give him another chance and allow him to make up for the sub-par player he was before the suspension.

In his last season with the Bucks, he averaged 7.8 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game. Mayo cites the inability to play the game he loves for the change in his mindset and temperament. Since his 2015 season with the Bucks, he has gained some weight, and hasn’t been playing basketball.

Related

Comments

comments