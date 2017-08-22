Fumagalli recieves more accolades

Earlier today the AP Preseason All-American Team was announced and Troy Fumagalli’s name was on it. Fumagalli received the honor of second team All-American at Tight end.

The Associated Press All-American team was chosen by votes from 51 members of the media panel from across the country. This is one of many accolades that Fumagalli has received already this season.

He was placed on the John Mackey award watch list, which is an award that goes to the nation’s most outstanding Tight end. Fumagalli was also listed on the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year watch list.

He was also voted as first-team All-Big Ten by Athlon. Fumagalli was selected as a first-team All American by Athlon and Sports Illustrated earlier this summer.

He joins a long list of Wisconsin Tight ends who have made a name for themselves at the position.

