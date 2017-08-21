Cornerback Damarious Randall got hit with a crackback block by Philadelphia wide receiver Bryce Treggs in Green Bay’s preseason opener, suffering a concussion that has sidelined him for more than a week. Packers’ coach Mike McCarthy thought the hit was illegal and submitted it to the NFL for review. It appears the league was in agreement, apparently fining Treggs $25,000 for the hit on Monday, leading the second-year player out of California to express his frustration with the amount on Twitter.

“I made league minimum last year and I just got fine 25K,” Treggs wrote. “I’m starting a gofundme (account) to pay it.”

Randall was in no mood to feel sorry for Treggs, responding with a tweet of his own.

“(Your) broke ass shouldn’t play dirty then,” the third-year cornerback tweeted.

Treggs, though not in direct response to Randall, tweeted he didn’t view the block as dirty.

“As an undrafted guy fighting for a roster spot, you’re always trying to stand out on film. A lot of y’all don’t understand that,” he wrote. “My assignment was a force block on that play and I was trying to put a physical play on film. Nothing dirty about trying to earn a job.”

