Badgers ranked 9th in AP Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers will start the season ranked ninth in the AP Poll, which was released this morning at 11 a.m. CST. This is the highest a Badgers team has been ranked to start the season since 2007.

They’re one of three teams from the Big Ten Conference ranked in the Top-10. Ohio State came in at number two, while Penn State is ranked sixth.

Advertisement

The other Big Ten team ranked in the Top-25 is Michigan, who just barely missed being ranked in the Top-10, coming in ranked 11th. Teams from the conference also receiving votes are Northwestern, Nebraska, and Michigan State.

The Badgers don’t currently have any opponents outside of the Big Ten who will start the season ranked in the AP Poll . The Badgers will play BYU who is a team receiving votes.

The Badgers were ranked 10th to start the season in the Coaches poll, which was released earlier this August.

Related

Comments

comments