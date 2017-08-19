Banged up Packers get ready to meet Redskins

WASHINGTON — The Green Bay Packers will be shorthanded Saturday night when they meet the Washington Redskins for preseason game No. 2.

With running back Ty Montgomery nursing a lower leg injury and Davon House (hamstring) and Damarious Randall (concussion) sitting out in the secondary, Saturday’s matchup will be a true test of Green Bay’s depth.

Its backfield will consist of rookies Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, and Devante Mays, while Quinten Rollins and Kevin King figure to be the starting corners. Josh Hawkins could also be in the mix. The Packers’ run game wasn’t very effective against the Eagles in the preseason opener, carrying the ball just 18 times for 47 yards.

The offense will be tested in the passing game, as well. With Aaron Rodgers unlikely to play, it’ll be Brett Hundley under center, backed up by Joe Callahan and Taysom Hill, who will battle for the No. 3 job. But their targets will be few and far between, with receivers DeAngelo Yancey dealing with a groin strain and Malachi Dupre still in the concussion protocol. That should leave plenty of reps for Geronimo Allison, Michael Clark, Trevor Davis, Jeff Janis, and Max McCaffrey to make their cases to make the 53-man roster.

Other areas the Green Bay coaching staff will be focused on include tackling (16 missed tackles vs Philadelphia), turnovers (two fumbles lost, one interception vs Philadelphia), and backup center (Don Barclay out indefinitely with an ankle injury).

Kickoff time from FedEx Field is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. on WKOW | TV.

