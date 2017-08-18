Report: Brewers activate Stephen Vogt from DL

The Milwaukee Brewers have activated catcher Stephen Vogt from the 10-day disabled list. For a corresponding move, the Brewers placed catcher Andrew Susac on the 10-day disabled list with a right trapezius strain.

Vogt hasn’t played since July 18th against the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he suffered a sprained knee and had concussion-like symptoms.

The injuries occurred from a collision at the plate between Vogt and Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl.

Vogt held on to the ball and Kuhl was called out, but Vogt caught an elbow to the head and bent his knee back awkwardly. The Brewers trainers rushed out to evaluate his head and neck and briefly checked out his knee.

Vogt provides a left-handed power bat to the Brewers lineup, which they’ve been missing in his absents. The two-time All-Star was swinging the bat well for Milwaukee before the injury. The Brewers will hope he regains his swing starting this weekend’s series against the Colorado Rockies.

